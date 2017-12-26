FAQ

If your question isn't answered, just ask!

How does it work? We provide you with a free conference call number for you to use. Host your meetings and calls using this line to take advantage of the Jog.ai platform. Once a call is finished, you'll be able to listen to the call, see the transcript, read your notes, and highlight important points. All accounts come with 14-day free trial, so you can give it a try risk-free.

Are my conversations private? Yes. We put security first at every step, ensuring that your conversation is private. No one can access the audio or conversation, unless you activate sharing for a conversation and send it to someone.

How much does Jog.ai cost? Our pricing is simple: $29/month with a 14 day free trial (no CC required).

Am I charged for conference calls? During our beta, all calls are free.

Is it legal to record phone calls? Great question but the answer depends on your state laws. We have a helpful guide here on our blog.

What are flags? Flags make it easy for you to mark moments during a call that you find interesting, relevant, or useful later on. You can quickly review a conversation by looking through flagged moments.