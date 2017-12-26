Features
Every Call Indexed and Searchable
Focus on your conversation – Jog remembers everything and makes it easy to find those critical moments.
Dial Out or Host a Conference
Simple outbound dialing or super easy conference calls. No more annoying pin numbers!
Capture Every Word
Jog automatically notes every word said and matches it to the actual audio for a perfect record.
Drop Flags
Drop a flag any time so you can find the most interesting moments later to highlight and share.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
If your question isn't answered, just ask!
How does it work?
We provide you with a free conference call number for you to use. Host your meetings and calls using this line to take advantage of the Jog.ai platform. Once a call is finished, you'll be able to listen to the call, see the transcript, read your notes, and highlight important points. All accounts come with 14-day free trial, so you can give it a try risk-free.
Are my conversations private?
Yes. We put security first at every step, ensuring that your conversation is private. No one can access the audio or conversation, unless you activate sharing for a conversation and send it to someone.
How much does Jog.ai cost?
Our pricing is simple: $29/month with a 14 day free trial (no CC required).
Am I charged for conference calls?
During our beta, all calls are free.
Is it legal to record phone calls?
Great question but the answer depends on your state laws. We have a helpful guide here on our blog.
What are flags?
Flags make it easy for you to mark moments during a call that you find interesting, relevant, or useful later on. You can quickly review a conversation by looking through flagged moments.
What languages does Jog.ai support?
Currently, we only support english (sorry!). More languages are on the way in late 2018.
Get started for free
14 days free — no credit card required